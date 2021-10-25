41-year-old man shot, killed after altercation in parking lot near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died Sunday morning after he was found shot by an off-duty police officer south of Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said an off-duty officer heard a gunshot around 2:17 a.m. on Oct. 24 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the 300 block of West Carson Blvd.

Medic crews responded and took the man, identified as 41-year-old Corey White, to the hospital. White was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m., police said.

Investigators said evidence indicated that the shooting happened after White was involved in an altercation in a parking lot.

CMPD has not released information about a potential suspect. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.