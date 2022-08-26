FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a man who helped run a day care out of his Fayetteville home, who was arrested in 2018, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison following an investigation.

The investigation also included a seizure of more than half a kilogram of cocaine, 300 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of heroin and 10 firearms.

Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County was officially sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. He was one of two people in a couple running the illegal day care.

The sentencing accounts for “leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley.

On Friday, Easley said, “The fact that he stored drugs, cash, and loaded, high-powered AR rifles at an in-home daycare further underscores the danger that Everett presented to the community at large.”

Reshod and his wife, Victoria Everett, lived on Ronald Reagan Drive in Fayetteville where they ran “Tori’s Playhouse,” out of their home.

“For years, Reshod Everett used the compassion of our community to deflect from his criminal activity in order to garner mistrust of the police department,” Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said. “We are pleased with our continued federal partnership and another drug peddler is out of our community.”

Evidence introduced at trial also showed that Everett attempted to obstruct prosecutors and investigators by giving false testimony under oath and attempting to bribe or threaten others to give false testimony, the DOJ said.

Everett was also found to be “using gang members to intimidate witnesses” and had been “engaging in an extensive social media campaign to falsely accuse the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office of wrongdoing.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also involved in the investigation.

Special agent in charge Bennie Mims called it, in part — a tragedy waiting to happen.

“Large quantities of drugs and multiple firearms – many of which were loaded and ready to fire – were recovered within a business that served parents and children. This was a tragedy waiting to happen, and because of the work from the Fayetteville Police Department, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, we’ve prevented that tragedy and ended this individual’s criminal career,” Mims said.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation called Cali Verde. OCDETF investigations identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.