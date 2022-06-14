BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four employees of the Mamba Event Center in Burlington face charges after a shooting inside the club earlier this month, according to an NC Department of Public Safety news release.

On Sunday, June 5, Alcohol Law Enforcement officials were told about a shooting inside the Mamba Event Center on Corporation Parkway and began an investigation.

ALE special agents found the permittee, Octavis Davis, 35, of Winston-Salem, failed to superintend the business and allowed disorderly conduct to occur on the licensed premises on June 5.

Special agents also discovered that three security guards, Benjamin Knight II, 50, of Greensboro, Tavarius Jauan Liandre Miller, 25, of Winston-Salem, and Daiquan Controll Monk, 23, of Bayboro, were each performing armed security without a license the night of the shooting.

The Davis, Knight II, Miller and Monk were all criminally charged.

On Tuesday, June 7, Davis voluntarily relinquished the business’ ABC permits.

Around 1 a.m. on June 5, Burlington officers responded to reports of a shooting inside of the Mamba Event Center.

Arriving officers found one victim, a 21-year-old Reidsville man. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

An additional victim, Matthew Cobb, 22, of Graham, was found later. He refused treatment, the release says.

Kevin Eugene Beckham II, 19, of Gibsonville, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His location is currently unknown.

Kareem Dejuan Bethea, 24, of Mebane, was arrested and charged with two counts of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder.

Bethea is currently in the Alamance County Jail with a $20,000 secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppersmay be eligible for cash rewards.