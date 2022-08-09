CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, and Milton Rivera-Cubas, 31, a Honduran national residing in Garland, Texas, conspired with each other to traffic cocaine.

Documents showed that during the investigation, an undercover Homeland Security agent arranged for the men to deliver cocaine from Texas to Charlotte.

All four of them reportedly traveled to Charlotte to make the delivery.

The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aid and abet the same.

Mares, Mondragon and Mendoza were each sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Rivera-Cubas was sentenced to 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release.