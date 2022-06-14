HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are wanted for murder after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Hickory Monday, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments, police say.

Officers responded and found 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

On Tuesday, police said investigators were searching for three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old who are suspects in Blackburn’s death.

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for each of the teen boys.

Under N.C. State Law, police said they cannot release the identities of the suspects due to their age.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator C. Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.