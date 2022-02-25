FLORIDA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four teenagers have been arrested in Florida in connection to the carjacking of an elderly woman at Valley Hills Mall in Hickory earlier this week, authorities said.

The suspects, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy, remain in custody in Florida at this time, police said.

The NC Division of Juvenile and Delinquiency Prevention and the Florida Dept. of Children and Family is working with Hickory Police to facilitate transporting the juveniles back to North Carolina.

Hickory Police said on Monday, Feb. 21, an 83-year-old woman was parking her car in the lower level parking deck near the Dillard’s west entrance just before 2 p.m. when she was approached by a teen suspect who pulled a gun on her and demanded her keys.

The teen suspect then got into her vehicle and drove away towards Catawba Valley Boulevard, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie pull-up, and a dark-colored mask covering his mouth and nose. He displayed a black or dark gray handgun.

Hickory Police tell Queen City News the 15-year-old boy matched the robbery suspect’s description. He was found in possession of a black Sig Sauer P365 BB air pistol and a black ski mask in Florida, they said.

The 17-year-old boy and two teen girls had been reported missing to the Hickory Police Department and the 15-year-old boy had been reported missing to Long View Police before they were arrested in Florida.

All four teenagers have been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. The 15-year-old boy has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon with committing a felony, Hickory Police said.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.