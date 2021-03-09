4 people charged in Iredell County meth investigation

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were charged with multiple felonies related to selling methamphetamine and other drugs in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said narcotics investigators began their investigation after receiving information that several suspects who had been arrested recently and charged with meth-related crimes were still involved with the drugs.

Investigators said they were able to buy methamphetamine from the suspects while at a home on Deep Water Road, leading them to get a search warrant.

Investigators found Eugenio Carbajal and Amanda Wolowitz, the two suspects previously charged, inside the home with crystal meth, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and paraphernalia related to selling and distributing drugs.

Three suspects, including Carbajal and Wolowitz, were taken into custody.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, was charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony conspire to traffic methamphetamine, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Eva Mata Carbajal, 28, was charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, was charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

A fourth suspect, Webb Massey King, 44, was found at another home in Statesville and was arrested. He is charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony conspire to traffic methamphetamine, four counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Sch. VI controlled substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling, or motor vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance.