Right to left: Germarcus Sellers, Carlton Harris, Joshua Fortune, Sheldon Little (courtesy of the Concord Police Department)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four men are facing charges in the death of a 28-year-old man found shot multiple times in an apartment in Concord in May, according to the Concord Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 5:16 a.m. on May 30 at the Parkway Station Apartments on Samuel Adams Circle.

Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Raekwon Berry inside his apartment dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said another person, a 28-year-old in an apartment next door, also suffered from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, Concord police said detectives discovered four men arrived in two vehicles at the apartment complex earlier that morning.

They remained in the parking lot until they forced their way into Berry’s apartment, police said.

Once inside, they allegedly fired multiple rounds inside, striking Berry multiple times and killing him. The gunshots penetrated the wall of the adjacent apartment, according to police.

Detectives said they identified 24-year-old Germarcus Sellers of Charlotte, 20-year-old Carlton Harris of Gastonia, 30-year-old Joshua Fortune of Greensboro, and 28-year-old Sheldon Little of Greensboro as suspects.

All four were arrested without incident, police confirmed Monday.

“I am proud of the work of our investigators assigned to this case and their ability to bring these four bad actors to justice,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek.

Gacek said the investigation spanned over 130 miles along the I-85 corridor and involved multiple agencies.

“Cases like these that begin with limited information require tenacity, commitment, and teamwork in putting the facts of the incident together,” Gacek said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.