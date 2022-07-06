CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured when a suspect stabbed and slashed them in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 4200 block of Statesville Road around 3:15 a.m. on July 6.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Medic reported two of them had life-threatening injuries.

The fourth person was treated for their injuries on scene, police said.

CMPD said the suspect was known to the victims.