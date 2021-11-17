4 Charlotte men sentenced for bank fraud; 2 received $270k in ‘reprehensible’ COVID benefit scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four Charlotte men were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their involvement in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William Stetzer.

Prosecutors said Jamel Johnson, 31, David Clarke, 30, Justin Parks, 32, and Mikael Roberts, 27, were indicted on June 19, 2020, for executing a bank fraud scheme using stolen identities.

According to court documents and sentencing hearings, beginning as early as April 2019, the men gathered Personal Identifying Information, including names, Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, and addresses, to apply for and get fraudulent bank loans.

They reportedly used the loans to pay for vehicles and personal loans for items like iPhones and iPads.

Court documents said they attempted to obtain more than $1 million in fraudulent loans and merchandise.

In September and October 2020, Johnson and Clarke were charged for using stolen identities to obtain COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance benefits.

According to court documents, Johnson and Clarke defrauded the U.S. Department of Labor, the State of Wisconsin and the State of Arizona of more than $189,912 in fraudulent unemployment benefits using the names of around 70 people.

Clarke was also accused of obtaining over $79,000 in UI benefits using the identities of more than 60 victims.

Judge Conrad called Johnson and Clarke’s COVID-19 fraud scheme “strikingly reprehensible.”

Johnson was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Clarke was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Parks was sentenced to 65 months in prison.