STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators recovered a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools during an investigation into a group of suspects in Iredell County accused of numerous crimes, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a tip in October 2021 from a concerned citizen saying that a property in the county was being used for illegal activities.

Investigators began monitoring the rea using surveillance cameras on the property with the owner’s permission.

Last month, the sheriff’s office said deputies found and recovered a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools. The items were returned to their owners.

Investigators identified Christopher Handy, 25, Jonathan Lowman, 36, Chelsea Millsaps, 30, and Lane Perry, 28, as the suspects.

The sheriff’s office said Handy was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny of firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony obtain property by false pretense, misdemeanor passion of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor trespassing, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property. He was issued a $79,000 secured bond.

Lowman, Perry and Millsaps were charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

The four were previously arrested in February after an investigation into several similar thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

That investigation began after a report of a stolen ATV from an Iredell County farm. Investigators said they determined that a number of suspects living close by to the crime scenes were involved.

On February 11, deputies reportedly received information about the location of a stolen vehicle at a home on Turnersburg Highway.

Deputies noticed a 1982 Jeep Scrambler in the driveway of the home that matched the description of a Jeep stolen from Doosan Portable Power on January 17.

While at the home, deputies said they found Christopher Handy who reportedly told them he had recently purchased the Jeep.

Deputies said they noticed the vehicle had been recently spray painted black and the original VIN had been removed and altered. Authorities seized the vehicle from the home.

On February 20, the sheriff’s office received information about an occupied suspicious vehicle in front of a barn on Lundy Road. Deputies responded and found a 1992 Ford Explorer displaying a fictitious license plate.

The people inside of the vehicle were identified as Lane Perry and Chelsea Millsaps. Deputies ran their names in criminal information databases and determined that Perry had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge in Rowan County.

Millsaps allegedly deputies that the two were living at 340 Lundy Road.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. Lane and Millsaps were both taken into custody.

On February 23, Detectives went to the home on Lundy Road to serve an order for arrest on Jonathan Lowman, the owner of the residence, for failure to appear on a violation of domestic violence protective order.

While on their way to the home, investigators received information that Christopher Handy, was also living at the home.

Handy was found hiding in the home’s attic with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, authorities said. Lowman was reportedly hiding in another area of the attic next to Jody Swaim.

After the three were taken into custody, detectives said they found several items matching stolen property descriptions from several recent larceny reports from the area along with items of drug paraphernalia.

The ATV stolen from Olin Turf Farm was found at the home and had been spray-painted different colors, deputies said. Its identifying number had been ground off.

Authorities said they identified Lowman and Swaim as the suspects who took the ATV using surveillance photos.