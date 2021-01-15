4 arrested after Union County drug investigation

From left to right: Michael Houston, Brittney Carnevale, Kody Schlappich, Luis Calderon-Olivera (courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four Monroe residents were arrested this week as a result of multiple drug investigations, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO said three arrests followed tips from citizens about possible methamphetamine sales in the NC 200 South area.

The Union County Sheriff’s Narcotics Eradication Team made several traffic stops resulting in the arrest of Brittney Lynn Carnevale, 29, Michael Antwaun Houston, 32, and Kody Allen Schlappich, 26.

Carnevale was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Houston was charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute schedule IV narcotic and possession of schedule II narcotics. Schlappish was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a detention center.

The Narcotics Eradication Team also seized 50 grams of heroin and arrested 26-year-old Luis Eduardo Calderon-Olivera following an investigation and traffic stop near Unionville-Indian Trail Road and US 74.

Calderon-Olivera was charged with trafficking in heroin and maintaining a vehicle to traffic controlled substances.