3rd victim dies after weekend shooting in southwest Charlotte

A third victim has succumbed to their injuries from a shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte on Sunday, local officials say.

Jawuan Pressley, 22, was pronounced dead on Wednesday

Keith Rivera, 29, and Kawon Hoover, 28, were both pronounced dead on Monday.

No arrests have been made yet.

Officers initially responded to calls regarding gunshots near 2900 Reid Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Another individual showed up later at the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds from the same incident.

This is the city’s 78th homicide of the year.

This remains an active investigation.

