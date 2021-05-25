3rd suspect charged in 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old in University City parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third suspect was arrested and charged Monday with murder for his involvement in the death of 21-year-old Delvin Teah who was shot and killed in a University City parking lot in 2020, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said Teah was shot and killed on July 12, 2020 in a parking lot of Robinsdale Apartments.

As officers got to the scene, they found Teah with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree. He was pronounced dead by Medic at the scene.

Family members told FOX 46 Charlotte after his death that Teah “had a personality that lit up the room and made everyone laugh because he was extremely goofy. He loved to sing and dance but had no rhythm.”

Photos courtesy of the family of Delvin Teah

Two suspects, Donovan James and Malus Bey was taken into custody the Friday after Teah’s death. They were both charged with murder.

On Monday, May 24, police said 19-year Tyliek Alex Stevenson was arrested and became the third person charged with Teah’s murder. He was charged with first-degree murder.