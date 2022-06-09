ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder for his involvement in an April shooting in Rock Hill that left three people dead, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to numerous reports of gunshots around 10:09 p.m. on April 26 in the 800 block Gist Road in the area of Westover Circle.

Authorities said three teenage boys, 16-year-old OMarian Small of Lake Wylie, 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman of Rock Hill, and an unidentified backseat passenger were in a car when two other teens, 16-year-old Kam’ran Brevard of Rock Hill and 17-year-old Evanta Hart of Rock Hill approached and began firing shots into the car.

Small, who was in the driver’s seat of the car, was killed. Coleman returned fire and struck Brevard and Hart in the roadway. The backseat passenger fled the scene. After the shooting, Coleman fled on foot but immediately returned and shot Brevard and Hart who were down on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls about the shooting. Brevard and Small were both pronounced dead at the scene. Hart was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Coleman was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand. After establishing the chain of events, Coleman was charged with two counts of murder and charged as an adult.

Investigators were able to identify a 16-year-old girl as a suspect, police said. Detectives said the girl drove Brevard and hart to the scene where the shooting took place.

The teen was charged as a juvenile.

Detectives said they also identified 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell as a suspect in the murder of Small.

Caldwell was located at an address in Great Falls Tuesday evening and taken into custody. He was taken to the Rock Hill Jail and charged with murder.