3rd man charged with murder in shooting death of 22-year-old in southwest Charlotte

Scene of the homicide in the Steele Creek area (FOX 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third man has been charged with murder for his involvement in the death of a 22-year-old shot and killed in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

25-year-old Joseph Truesdale, along with 22-year-old Cyrene Wilson-Johnson and 26-year-old Christian Boetius, is accused of killing Terrik Roddey.

Joseph Truesdale (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said Roddey was found suffering from a gunshot wound just before 6 p.m. on August 6 in the 7600 block of Holliswood Court. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Almost a week later on August 12, police arrested and charged Boetius with murder.

Wilson-Johnson was arrested and charged with murder on August 19, police said.

Detectives said they identified Truesdale as another suspect and he was arrested Thursday, August 26. He is facing charges of murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied conveyance in operation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said the investigation still remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers.