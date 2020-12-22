36-year-old man shot, killed in east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte after a 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a shooting near the 5800 block of Farm Pond Lane just before 9:30 a.m. Monday where they found Alejandro Arreola had been shot.

Arreola was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

