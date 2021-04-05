35-year-old man killed in Union County shooting; suspect in custody

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died following a shooting in Union County Monday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 35-year-old Dustin Lane Rape was shot near the 2700 block of Corinth Church Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but authorities said he was found and is in custody. He is being questioned by detectives.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.