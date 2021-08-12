34-year-old man found dead behind Albemarle home; suspect charged with murder

Crime and Public Safety

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

Ebrahim Alshaibi (courtesy of the Albemarle Police Department)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found dead behind a home in Albemarle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Police said officers discovered the man’s body when they responded to a medical call at a home on Brown Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives determined the man had been murdered and identified 31-year-old Ebrahim Alshaibi as the suspect.

Alshaibi was found a short time later and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with murder and taken to the Stanly County Jail to await his court date.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories