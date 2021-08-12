34-year-old man found dead behind Albemarle home; suspect charged with murder

Ebrahim Alshaibi (courtesy of the Albemarle Police Department)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found dead behind a home in Albemarle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Police said officers discovered the man’s body when they responded to a medical call at a home on Brown Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives determined the man had been murdered and identified 31-year-old Ebrahim Alshaibi as the suspect.

Alshaibi was found a short time later and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with murder and taken to the Stanly County Jail to await his court date.