33-year-old woman struck, killed in west Charlotte hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 33-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed in west Charlotte late Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Rinnell Curry was standing away from her vehicle and in the roadway near the 2600 block of West Blvd around 11:40 p.m. when she was hit by a black Chrysler 300. The driver of the Chrysler fled the scene.

Curry was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died.

Detectives said they were able to get information on the vehicle that fled the scene and found it at the suspect’s home shortly after the crash. 46-year-old Jody Yeldell was arrested.

Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors for the suspect. Officers do not know if Curry was impaired but toxicology results are still pending.

Yeldell was charged with driving while license revoked, DWI, felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.