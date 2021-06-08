32 pounds of liquid methamphetamine seized in NC drug bust

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oscar Gutierrez Uribe (left), Yesenia Marisol Vasquez (right)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Special Operations Unit of the Thomasville Police Department have charged two people in connection to a huge amount of liquid methamphetamine seized on June 2.

Homeland Security and the United States Postal Service joined the Thomasville Police Department for a joint investigation. Detectives seized the methamphetamine along with $21,740 in cash and two cars.

The street value of the liquid meth is around $550,000.

Oscar Gutierrez Uribe, 42, was charged with trafficking and received a $500,000 bond.

Yesenia Marisol Vasquez, 48, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and received a $250,000 bond.

They are both in the Davidson County jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories