30-year-old woman found dead in Salisbury apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Salisbury Police are investigating a homicide after neighbors found their 30-year-old neighbor dead inside her apartment Wednesday.
According to police, neighbors found the Rodeshia Safrit-Allen inside her apartment on the 1614 Standish Street.
Officials said there were “suspicious circumstances surrounding Safrit-Allen’s death and the case is being treated as a homicide.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
