30+ shell casings found at intersection after Friday night shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 30 shell casings were found at a Lancaster intersection following a shooting Friday night, the Lancaster Police Department announced Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday near N. Ferguson Street. Officers discovered more than 30 shell casings nearby at the intersection of St. Paul and N. Hughes.

An initial investigation revealed a vehicle that had been occupied was struck but nobody inside the vehicle was injured, according to the police report.

There is no mention of an arrest and it is unclear at this time what exactly led up to the shooting. This remains an active investigation.