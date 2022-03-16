HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty gang members with ties to a Mexican drug cartel have been sentenced, according to an announcement Monday afternoon by the South Carolina District Attorney’s Office.
The sentencing comes after all 30 pleaded guilty in federal court.
The group was arrested based on a federal wiretap investigation into narcotics and violence, according to the announcement.
Evidence presented in court showed that the Cedar Branch drug trafficking group was an “interstate conspiracy” that dealt in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms, according to the announcement. The arrests came about 20 months ago.
Collectively, the 30 faced 72 charges. The longest sentence was 180 months in federal prison. Six received sentences that were less than a year.
The group, which also has ties to North Carolina, is involved with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico.
“The organization was identified by local law enforcement as a priority target in connection with violent crime and overdoses in the area,” the announcement reads.
The following were sentenced:
- Teontric Jackson, 30, of Loris – 180 months
- Darrell Jackson, 48, of Myrtle Beach – 120 months
- Lisa Garcia, 50, of Delano, CA – 120 months
- Byron Jackson, 29, of Loris – 120 months
- Angelo Jackson, 25, of Loris – 108 months
- Timothy Long, 40, of Tabor City, NC – 100 months
- Leon Green, 33, of Longs – 87 months
- Winferd Sherman, 24, of Loris – 72 months
- Antra Gore, 38, of Loris – 72 months
- Shaquan Hemingway, 23, of Loris – 70 months
- Carl Green, 45, of Loris – 63 months
- Phillip Johnson, 29, of Loris – 57 months
- Tyshon Clifton, 21, of Loris – 46 months
- Tremayne Green, 25, of Loris – 46 months
- Mark Jackson, 26, of Loris – 37 months
- Devante Squires, 27, of Loris – 36 months
- Teraine Green, 30, of Loris – 26 months
- Alfredo Gore, 43, of Tabor City, NC – 24 months
- Bradley Griffin, 36, of Longwood, NC – 22 months
- Monrail Miller, 35, of Loris – 21 months
- James Myers, 33, of Loris – 20 months
- Anthony Nealey, 48, of Longs – 18 months
- Tyruss Hemingway, 21, of Loris – 15 months
- James Riggins, 44, of Tabor City, NC – 12 months
- Lateice Griffin, 30, of Longwood, NC, Montel Hyppolite, 23, of Loris, Robert Attaway, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Mildred Mann, 44, of Little River, Billie Lee Green, 60, of Loris, and Kenneth Nobles, 31, of Loris, all received sentences under a year