LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say a 3-year-old died, and they have a suspect in custody after two people were killed in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says officers responded on March 3 to an apartment complex on Burgess Street in Lexington to assist the Lexington Fire Department.

A 911 caller said they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot, and there was visible smoke coming from an apartment in the building. Officers forced their way into the apartment that was smoking.

When they arrived, they found two men dead and a 3-year-old girl with traumatic injuries. Officers picked up the child and carried her out of the apartment to the nearby firefighters, who rendered aid as Davidson County EMS arrived. Her injuries were not related to the smoking stove in the apartment.

The 3-year-old died on Friday, according to a LPD news release.

The victims were identified in a press conference as Lionel Kocher, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. The police chief says that they sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds, so it’s too early to declare a cause of death.

Police arrested Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem.

Police say that the suspect knew the victims. Moses is charged with two counts of murder, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. Further charges are pending.

Once the scene was cleared, fire officials were able to determine the smoke was coming from a stove in the apartment, and the building was not on fire.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.