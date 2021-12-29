3 work trucks and tools valued at over $10,000 stolen from Denver business, Sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after three work trucks and a large number of tools totaling thousands of dollars were stolen from a local Denver business.

The sheriff’s office said their deputies were called to Mustang Services at 688 N NC 16 Business Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 28, after an employee reported the massive theft.

Deputies said the tools were stolen from a toolbox in the office area of the building. The total value of the tools was placed at about $10,000 by the owner.

Three work trucks were also taken; a 2019 Ford F450, a 2019 Dodge 3500 Crew Cab, and a Ford F750 Rollback. Deputies said access through the coded gate to the business has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.