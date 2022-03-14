HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby is safe after being abducted along with a car, police say.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her car running outside her apartment at Brentwood Crossing and ran back into her apartment for a moment. Her 9-month-old baby was inside the car.

In the time it took for her to step inside and come back, her car was stolen from the parking spot.

Officers were able to quickly locate the car, which had been abandoned. The baby was still inside the car, unharmed.

Three juveniles, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, had been seen in the area of the car, and they were detained. Police say they still had the keys to the stolen car in hand.

The three teenagers were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Due to the ages of the suspects, no further information regarding their identity will be released.