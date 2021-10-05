3 suspects arrested after robbing Gastonia business

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police have arrested three men involved in a robbery of a business on the 1300 block of East Franklin Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers responded to the business around 3:14 p.m. for a robbery that just occurred. After the robbery, witnesses provided officers with a description of a vehicle that the suspect was last seen driving.

About ten minutes later, a Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the suspected vehicle traveling on East Franklin near Patrick Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and found evidence from the robbery inside the car.

The suspects, two 37-year-old males and a 62-year-old male, all from Charlotte were arrested and charged with robbery-related offenses.

