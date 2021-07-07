3 shot, 1 stabbed in violent Rowan County incident

ROCKWELL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were shot and one was stabbed in an incident in Rockwell Tuesday night, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were called to two calls around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a stabbing on Organ Church Road and a shooting with multiple victims on Stolz Road. The two addresses were within one mile of each other.

When deputies arrived at Stolz Road, they found a green Honda Accord with bullet holes in the passenger side and most of its windows shattered by gunfire.

Deputies said a man and a woman were lying on the ground on the passenger side of the car. The woman was seen lying on her stomach with a gunshot wound to the back of her right leg. The man was on his back trying to hold pressure on her injury and had a wound to his hand.

The man told deputies that he had been struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

Deputies that went to Organ Church Road said they found spent bullet casings and a man who had been stabbed.

People had the scene told deputies that the two crime scenes were related and that the wounded couple had been at the location on Organ Church Road. They reportedly had fled when the shooting began.

Another man reportedly arrived at a hospital in Concord with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man originally told Concord Police that the shooting had happened in Kannapolis, but his dark-colored Chevrolet S-10 truck matched the description of a vehicle that fled the scene from Stolz Road.

Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.