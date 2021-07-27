3 shot in armed robbery at business on N Tryon St in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were seriously injured when they were shot during an armed robbery at a northeast Charlotte business Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a suspect entered a business on the 4500 block of N Tryon Street around 10 p.m. Monday and opened fire on multiple people.

The suspect is accused of moving a seriously injured person against their will and stealing items from the business and injured victims.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No one has been charged in the case.

CMPD said the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.