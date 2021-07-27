3 shot in armed robbery at business on N Tryon St in northeast Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were seriously injured when they were shot during an armed robbery at a northeast Charlotte business Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a suspect entered a business on the 4500 block of N Tryon Street around 10 p.m. Monday and opened fire on multiple people.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The suspect is accused of moving a seriously injured person against their will and stealing items from the business and injured victims.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No one has been charged in the case.

CMPD said the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories