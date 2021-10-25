3 people injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people have been injured following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the 1700 block of Willow Haven Lane.

Medic tells FOX 46 that a total of three people were injured in the shooting. Two of the three were rushed to Atrium-CMC with life-threatening injuries.

No word if a suspect has been identified yet in this case.

Check back for updates on this breaking, developing news story.