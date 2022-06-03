HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex in Hickory Thursday afternoon, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Hillside Garden Apartments on the 800 block of 1st Street SE around 5:48 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about multiple gunshots being fired.

When they arrived, officers said they found 18-year-old Deveion Grayson laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

22-year-old Adrian Pendergrass lying in the grass nearby with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As officers searched the area during their investigation, they said they found 19-year-old Tamoje Anderson hiding inside a nearby apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hickory Police did not release any suspect information or details on what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. L. Whitener directly at 828-261-2614 or lwhitener@hickorync.gov.