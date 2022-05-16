ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — (WNCN) – Three men in Rocky Mount were arrested on drug charges after complaints about drug activity at a home.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said on May 14 the department’s Special Operations Narcotic Unit and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were monitoring a home in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

While surveilling the home, investigators said they saw two men, later identified as Earl Holmes and Darace Barnes, walking into the back door. Investigators said they left after a few minutes.

Police tried to make investigative stop with Holmes but he ran off, the department said. Officers later caught up to him and took him into custody. Rocky Mount police said Holmes had about two grams

of crack cocaine in his possession.

Barnes did not run off when approached by police. Officers found half a gram of crack cocaine in his possession.

RMPD said after securing the home on Buena Vista Avenue, they detained Mario Lyons, who was found inside. They also obtained a search warrant for the home.

Narcotic investigators found about 26 grams of crack cocaine, more than five grams of marijuana,

and more than $8,000 in cash.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department is committed to identifying those committing criminal

acts in our city. We will continue to investigate all complaints of drug activity, identify, and

arrest those participating or committing these crimes. I appreciate the collaboration and

assistance of Sheriff Atkinson and his team on this investigation because together, we will and

can do more for those we faithfully serve; the Rocky Mount community,” stated Chief of Police

Robert Hassell.

Lyons was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and served with a misdemeanor probation

violation. He received a $45,000 secured bond.

Holmes was charged with possession of cocaine, resist, obstruct, delay, and was served with two active warrants. He received a $9,000 secured bond.

Barnes was charged with possession of cocaine and received a $5,000 secured bond.

All three men were taken to the Edgecombe County Jail.