3 guns seized from students at 2 Charlotte-area high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three guns were seized from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities said two students at West Charlotte High School are facing charges after two guns were found on campus Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said officers responded to the school around 8:35 a.m. to assist CMS police who had seized two guns on school properties.

CMS officials said school police spotted several students in a vehicle in the student parking lot. Officers reportedly approached the vehicle, questioned the students and conducted a search of the vehicle where the weapons were found.

One juvenile was charged with possession of weapons at school, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.

The second juvenile was charged with possession of weapons at school, possession of stolen goods, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Another incident happened at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville when a student was found with a gun on campus.

Principal Stephanie Hood confirmed the incident in a message to parents.

The principal said law enforcement was called to the school and the firearm was confiscated without incident.

“No threats were made, and all students and staff are safe,” Hood said.

School officials said having a weapon on campus is a violation of CMS policy and state law.

As of Thursday, 21 guns have been found on CMS campuses this school year.