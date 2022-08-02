BURNSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were found dead inside a North Carolina home and a suspect was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with deputies Monday afternoon, according to the Yancey County Sherriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to reports of shots fired inside a home around 4:30 p.m. on August 1. They were reportedly told there was one person with a gunshot wound on the scene.

As deputies arrived, more shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene.

Officials said deputies were able to get inside the home after the exchange of gunfire where they found three people dead.

No deputies were injured during the incident, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the investigation.

Yancey County Sheriff said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.