3 found dead, 1 taken to hospital in North Carolina domestic violence case, sheriff says

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead and a fourth has life-threatening injuries in what is believed to be a domestic violence situation, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call and hang up from a home on North Oakridge Church Road.

Deputies responded to check, but no one came to the door.

The investigators could see someone lying on the floor inside the home, so they forced their way inside where they found one person dead and another with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The injured victim was taken to a hospital.

Deputies began searching the area for a vehicle of interest and found it a few miles away from the home.

Searching the vehicle, deputies found two other people dead.

The sheriff’s office says all four victims were related and that the case appears to be a domestic violence situation.

Deputies are not looking for a suspect, and the sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public.