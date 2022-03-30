GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three food trucks were robbed within 24 hours around Greensboro less than 10 miles apart from each other.

Greensboro police believe the robberies are connected and happened between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. before the food trucks closed.

The crime spree started at Taqueria el Torito on Randleman Road on March 24.

The following day, the same suspected customer robbed Taqueria el Farito on East Bessemer Avene and 123 Tacos on West Gate City Boulevard.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX8 from two of the robberies reveals a man in a yellow hat with his face covered and black shirt walking up to the order windows.

The suspected customer pulls a gun from his waistband and then hides it under the yellow hat while pointing it and demanding cash.

The owner of the Taqueria el Farito Geobani Martinez told FOX8 this is the first time their food truck has been robbed since they started serving food seven years ago.

“He did something that was really wrong,” Martinez said. “He put fear into my mom.”

Now, they are closing earlier, installing more cameras and keeping their doors locked to protect themselves.

“We don’t want our customers to feel unsafe,” Martinez said. “We want to serve them as well as we can. We want to make them feel at home.”

No one was physically hurt in any of the robberies.

“She really hopes that they get the guy because it’s really scary for her and for her workers,” Martinez said.

Greensboro police have not identified the man in the video.