3 face charges for involvement in mail theft ring in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Prosecutors charged three people for their alleged involvement in an extensive mail theft ring targeting apartment complexes in North and South Carolina, according to a criminal indictment unsealed in federal court Thursday.

The indictment accuses Haleem Cornelius Gilliland, 23, of Charlotte, Daron Quashawn Wright, 20, of Shelby and Shemar Isaiah Walker, 20, of Atlanta Georgia of stealing from the mailboxes of at least nine apartment complexes in the Carolinas between November 2019 and February 2020.

Court document said the conspirators used the stolen mail, including driver’s licenses and credit cards, to pay for car rentals, hotel rooms and other personal expenses.

Officials said Gilliland and Walker were arrested Wednesday. Wright has not been arrested yet.

All three suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit mail theft, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Gilliland is also charged with wire fraud and aggravated identify theft which carries a mandatory term of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.