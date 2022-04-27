ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men were shot and killed and another was injured in a shooting in Rock Hill late Tuesday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to numerous reports of gunshots around 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block Gist Road in the area of Westover Circle.

When they arrived, officers said they found two men on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A third man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked on the roadway. He was also pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A fourth man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to the hospital.

Police did not mention any possible suspects or motives in the shooting. Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.