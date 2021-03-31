3 children injured in separate northwest Charlotte shootings; police investigating connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three children were hurt in separate shootings in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon that occurred less than a mile apart, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The first shooting happened around 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Hovis Road.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found two young people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening.

Just 4 hours later, a second shooting occurred near the 1000 block of Marble Street. Officers found a 7-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities said they believe the girl was shot when two separate groups began shooting at each other.

Police said they believe both shootings are connected. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.