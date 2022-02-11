3 Charlotte residents arrested for human trafficking of 15-year-old girl in Concord Mills area: Sheriff

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte residents have been arrested for the human trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in the Concord Mills area, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Tuesday, Jan. 25, members of the VICE – Narcotics Unit conducted an operation regarding human sex trafficking in the Concord Mills area.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives used a known Escort Service website in an attempt to identify potential underage victims of human sex trafficking.

Detectives said they were able to successfully recover a 15-year-old girl during this operation. The young teen was found to be in the company of three adults, the sheriff’s office said.

After further investigation, detectives said they determined that the three suspects, identified as Erica R. Cheeks, Walter Ardrey, and Keith Henderson, were using the teen to profit from sexual acts.

Cheeks, 34, of Charlotte, was arrested on Feb. 2, with the assistance of CMPD, the sheriff’s office said. She remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending, detectives said.

Ardrey, 40, of Charlotte, was arrested on Jan. 25, and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and misdemeanor flee and elude. Ardrey was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ardrey has a criminal history, which consists of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by felon, and selling cocaine.

Henderson, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested on Jan. 25, and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and simple possession of schedule VI. Henderson was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or 704-93CRIME.