3 charged for killing woman on West Sugar Creek Road

Three young men have been charged for the murder of a woman in Tuesday’s deadly shooting on West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte, local officials said on Wednesday.

Marquez Williamson, 22, Bricard Washington, 25, and a juvenile are all facing murder charges for the deadly shooting of Katie Eckerd, 27.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 2800 W. Sugar Creek Road early Tuesday evening.

(Credit: CMPD)

Eckerd was transported to Atrium Main, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting came within hours of a separate deadly shooting that occurred in east Charlotte.

This was the city’s 64th homicide of the year.

