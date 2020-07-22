3 charged for killing woman on West Sugar Creek Road

Three young men have been charged for the murder of a woman in Tuesday’s deadly shooting on West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte, local officials said on Wednesday.
Marquez Williamson, 22, Bricard Washington, 25, and a juvenile are all facing murder charges for the deadly shooting of Katie Eckerd, 27.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 2800 W. Sugar Creek Road early Tuesday evening.
Eckerd was transported to Atrium Main, where she was pronounced dead.
The shooting came within hours of a separate deadly shooting that occurred in east Charlotte.
RELATED:Deadly day in CLT: 2 killed in just 3 hours
This was the city’s 64th homicide of the year.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!