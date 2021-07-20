3 charged with stealing nearly $4k worth of guns from Lincolnton home

Left to right – Preston Lowery, Melissa Cherry-Pastula, Justin Shoemake (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people are facing charges for stealing four guns from a home in Lincolnton on July 2, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the four guns were taken from a home on Fran Avenue were valued at $3,700.

Witnesses and video surveillance helped authorities identify Melissa Cherry-Pastula, 35, Preston Lowery, 18, and Justin Shoemake, 19 as the three suspects in the burglary.

All three were charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, four counts of larceny of a firearm and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.