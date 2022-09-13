RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership.

This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.

“I stopped my business completely because all the keys out. Even I make more new keys…but I can’t trust these people (that) have keys to my cars,” co-owner Ehab Bashay said.

Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows a group of five people breaking the lock off the back door before entering the dealership.

Once inside they take down the surveillance camera before rummaging through the office.

Bashay saw the video early Sunday morning after hearing about a car crash near the dealership.

“Me and my wife come here. This door is locked, that door is open, it’s completely broken,” Bashay said. “I find the safe is open, I can’t find any key. I lost my mind once there were no keys.”

Seven of his cars were stolen. Surveillance video from another camera shows the thieves driving off in several of them.

At one point, one of the cars swipes two other parked cars in the lot, damaging them.

Beshay said between the cars and keys stolen he’s having to shut down the business for the time being.

“What we spent and we lost, it’s over $100,000, and the problem is, we don’t have enough coverage.”

As of Monday, two of the recovered cars are back at the dealership. It had damage to the front. Bashay told CBS 17 it was found in Zebulon.

He’s asking anyone who may know something to contact Raleigh police.