HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three arrests have been made following a shootout at a gas station over the weekend in Henderson.

The shooting occurred Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the business on W. Andrews Avenue.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the individuals involved surrendered himself, Henderson police told CBS 17.

Jordan Turnage, 21, of Creedmoor

Jordan Turnage, 21, of Creedmoor was given a $65,000 secured bond and police said he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Police said the second suspect turned himself in Tuesday night.

Charles Green turned himself in and was given a $111,000 secured bond. Police said he was charged with ” AWDWIK, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, and Discharging a Weapon in the City Limits.”

Police said the third suspect, a 17-year-old, also surrendered to police.

CBS 17 crews were at the gas station on Monday morning, and there were still several bullet holes lining the front windows of the building.

The front door had been shattered over the weekend but had since been replaced.

One person involved sustained some injuries to their feet but is expected to recover.

“I’m glad I wasn’t standing there,” said Norman Brown.

Brown could have been standing in a line of fire, had he paid a visit to the gas station over the weekend.

He said he goes there frequently.

“With God’s blessing, you know, I wasn’t,” Brown added. “It kind of shakes me up a little bit.”

Saturday afternoon’s shootout was something no one CBS 17 spoke with in town had ever seen before.

“Wow. That is terrible,” said Jennifer Edwards.

CBS 17 crews showed Edwards the surveillance video.

She watched as cameras captured a man getting out of a white car, with what looked to be a type of rifle tucked into his pants.

The man is seen heading to the door of the gas station, when another man at the door goes back inside and appears to draw his gun.

Suddenly, dozens of shots are fired through the glass door and across the gas station.

The glass door shatters, and a third man is spotted stumbling out of the building, to his car for safety.

The men with the guns are seen walking behind the gas station building, and the shooting stops.

“It’s a little scary to know that you can just be getting gas and something like that happens,” explains Edwards.

She said crime seems to be going up in her city, and she’s not sure how it can be fixed.

“I don’t know what police could do,” said Edwards.

She hopes her community can be safe for everyone once again.

“I try and always keep aware of my surroundings, everywhere I go,” said Edwards.

“Anytime, anybody, anywhere could maybe get hit by a bullet,” said Brown.