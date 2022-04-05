BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges following an executed search warrant of a Morganton home in late March, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said on March 24 narcotics investigators and NC Probation and Parole officers searched a home on Mountain View Drive where they found heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Allen Lee Henson, 51, Kathy Benfield Cook, 64, and Stacy Rachelle Mayfield, 33, have all been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Cook was charged with felony possession of heroin.

Henson, Cook, and Mayfield are all being held at the Burke County Jail.