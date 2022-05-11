LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday at what authorities called a “fentanyl distribution compound” in Lenoir after a two-month-long investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation centered around two properties on Hoods Creek Road in Lenior.

On Tuesday afternoon SWAT and narcotics investigators executed search warrants on both properties, where they found the illegal drug, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, authorities said they seized 58 grams of fentanyl through undercover operations and the search. The amount of the drug was estimated to be worth $11,600.

A 9mm handgun and over $24,000 were also recovered, deputies said.

“This was a sound investigation with solid results. I believe in making drug arrests public knowledge. The community deserves to know who their local drug dealers are,” said Sheriff Alan Jones.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Mark Alexander Hood was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Mark Hood, Tera Harwood, Jody Mitchell (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Tera Harwood, 29, and Jodi Mitchell, 30, were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl. Both women were issued a $10,000 secured bond.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it encourages anyone that has information concerning illegal drug activity in the county to call investigators at 828-757-1178.

Tips can also be left with the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2145 or Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.