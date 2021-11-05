3 arrested after Mount Pleasant pawn shop owner shot several times during attempted robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men are facing charges after deputies said a Mount Pleasant pawn shop owner was shot several times during an attempted robbery Thursday morning, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received a call from an off-duty sheriff’s office officer reporting an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store on Franklin Street around 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The officer reported that he heard and witnessed two or more people enter the store. At least one of them shot the store in owner in an attempt to rob the business.

As the suspects exited the store, deputies said the off-duty officer used a personal weapon to return fire at them as they fled the scene.

The suspects left in a Ford Focus with “unique characteristics.” A vehicle matching the description ws spotted arriving at Stanly County Memorial Hospital in Albemarle where one of the three men, 21-year-old Sean Parker, was dropped off.

Authorities said Stanly County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the car and conducted a traffic stop.

Evidence related to the earlier robbery and shooting was reportedly found in the vehicle.

The car’s occupants were identified as 20-year-old Markari Ridenhour and 18-year-old Maliq Parker.

The three men were arrested following an interview with Cabarrus County detectives.

Sean Parker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Maliq Parker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Ridenhour was charged with possession of stolen goods.