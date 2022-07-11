TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after deputies found a man who had been shot in a boat near Troutman Sunday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping on the 1100 block of Perth Road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they found a man and two women standing in a parking lot near a walkway leading to a pier.

As deputies approached, the man reportedly told them that there was another person on a boat who was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the area where the boats were tied up and found a man in his 50s with two gunshot wounds.

They also found a semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines and a bag with additional items in the parking lot, authorities said.

The injured man was taken to a local trauma center for emergency surgery. He was last reported in serious condition.

Investigators identified the three people at the scene as Markis Allan Kirkpatrick, 30, Andiaye Jahriziyah Tyler, 22, of Charlotte and 29-year-old Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigators said they noticed differences in the statements the three gave about what led up to the incident at the pier.

Based on their statements, security camera footage from a nearby business, and other evidence, investigators drew several felony and misdemeanor warrants against the suspects, ICSO said.

All three were taken into custody.

Kirkpatrick was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill, and Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Tyler and Johnson were charged with Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Prostitution. Both women were issued a $10,000 bond.