LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Caldwell and Burke Counties, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the town of Sawmills after 36-year-old Eric Dale Jones and 43-year-old Roy Morris were allegedly seen at a known meth dealer’s home in Burke County.

Both men were arrested.

Shortly after their arrest, authorities said they obtained a search warrant for the home of 29-year-old Dylan McBryar on Dogwood Drive in Burke County.

A Burke County SWAT Team and investigators searched the home and seized over 600 grams of meth, over $12,000 in cash, and five guns, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, investigators said they seized over 7.5 pounds of methamphetamine, five guns, ammunition, and over $26,000 cash throughout their investigation.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones called the bust a “significant hit on the local meth trade.”

“Great job by all agencies pulling resources to put yet another meth dealer out of business,” Jones said.

As a result of the investigation, Jones was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

McBryar was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. He was issued a $750,000 secured bond.

Morris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and issued a $10,000 bond.